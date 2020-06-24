World

Trump's brother seeks to block niece's unflattering memoir

24 June 2020 - 08:24 By AFP
US president Donald Trump.
US president Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

One of Donald Trump's brothers requested a restraining order to block publication of a potentially explosive book written by the US president's niece, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Mary Trump will release her no-holds-barred memoir "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," on July 28, according to publishing house Simon & Schuster.

Robert S. Trump, the president's younger brother, asked a court in the New York borough of Queens to block the book's publication, alleging that Mary Trump was violating a nondisclosure agreement related to the settlement of the estate of Fred Trump, her grandfather -- and Donald Trump's father.

Trump's niece to reveal 'harrowing and salacious' details in explosive new book

'Too Much and Never Enough' will be published a few weeks ahead of the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

"Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of... our beloved parents," Robert S. Trump said in a statement cited by the newspaper.

"I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary's actions are truly a disgrace," he said in the statement.

According to Simon & Schuster, the memoir "shines a bright light on the dark history" of the president's family.

The 240-page book will detail events Mary Trump witnessed as a child while spending time at her grandparents' house in Queens, where her uncle and his four siblings grew up.

"She describes a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse," Simon & Schuster said in a blurb about the book.

According to the news site Daily Beast, Mary Trump is also expected to reveal that she is the main source in a major investigation conducted by The New York Times into Donald Trump's finances. 

READ MORE:

Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton

Donald Trump pleaded with China's leader Xi Jinping for help to win re-election in 2020, the US president's former national security advisor John ...
News
6 days ago

A leader less than Nero

As Donald Trump’s unsuitability for the US’s highest office is ever more cruelly exposed, does he has any chance of re-election?
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Denial is the deadliest response of all

The coronavirus has exposed the Achilles heel of the human relationship with nature. Neither military might nor wealth nor race nor history of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  2. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  3. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa
  4. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  5. Court orders Gupta-linked businessman Kuben Moodley not to handle R232m in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X