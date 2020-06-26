World

UK preparing to relax quarantine measures, minister says

26 June 2020 - 13:42 By Guy Faulconbridge
Roxana Sauer, Medical Director of the Medical Care Centre (MVZ) takes a sample for a Covid-19 test on a fictional patient in her car at a drive-through testing centre.
Roxana Sauer, Medical Director of the Medical Care Centre (MVZ) takes a sample for a Covid-19 test on a fictional patient in her car at a drive-through testing centre.
Image: Torsten Silz / AFP

Britain is working on an a plan to relax its quarantine for international travellers with some countries where there is a lower risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Friday.

"I know that Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, is giving this a lot of consideration so that the quarantine provisions that we have got in place can perhaps start to be relaxed with certain countries where the risk is low," he told BBC TV.

"I don't know exactly when further information will be announced but I know that it is something the government is working on," he said. "I know it is being considered." 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Europe reopens borders but China battles new virus outbreak

A raft of EU nations reopened their borders to fellow Europeans on Monday after months of coronavirus curbs, but China was battling a new outbreak ...
News
1 week ago

British PM Johnson is in charge of coronavirus response, junior minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in charge of the government's coronavirus response and always has been, a junior minister said on Wednesday ...
News
3 weeks ago

These are the factors that put Covid-19 patients at risk of dying: UK boffins

The largest study yet of Covid-19 patients has found that the main risks for severe illness or death are age, male sex, obesity and underlying ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m running late’: last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant South Africa
  2. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  3. Social media 'gossip' drives Covid-positive Benoni teacher to set herself on ... South Africa
  4. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  5. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X