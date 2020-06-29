IN PICTURES | Music, dancing as hundreds attend annual Jerusalem Pride parade
29 June 2020 - 11:43
Hundreds take part in a Gay Pride event in Jerusalem, with numbers limited because of coronovirus rules.
Police were out in force to secure the event that took place just under five years after a person at an LGBT rally was murdered by a Jewish religious extremist.
A gay pride parade on Thursday and the planned opening of a municipal parking lot on the Jewish sabbath will test the delicate balance between Jewish religious and secular lifestyles in Jerusalem.
Organisers of the annual parade, which has touched off anti-gay protests by ultra-Orthodox Jews in the holy city in the past, said they did not expect violence at this year's event.