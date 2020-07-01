How the world reacted to Hong Kong's new security law

China's sweeping national security law for Hong Kong has sharply divided opinion both inside the financial hub and beyond its borders.

Beijing loyalists and China-friendly nations have hailed it.

Many dissidents, rights groups and western governments have decried it as the end of the city's free speech traditions and judicial autonomy.

Ahead of the territory's handover from Britain, authoritarian China guaranteed Hong Kong civil liberties -- as well as judicial and legislative autonomy -- until 2047 in a deal known as "One Country, Two Systems".

Here's how the world has reacted to the new law:

Hong Kong government and Beijing

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday described the security law as "the most significant development" since the city's handover to China.