Some countries using Covid-19 to silence and discriminate, says UN

The former Chilean president said it is vital for leaders to maintain “consistent, credible and fact-based communication” with citizens, praising South Korea’s “open” approach to its pandemic response.

“In contrast, in Belarus, Brazil, Burundi, Nicaragua, Tanzania and the US — among others — I am concerned that statements that deny the reality of viral contagion, and increasing polarisation on key issues, may intensify the severity of the pandemic by undermining efforts to curb its spread,” she said.

Opening the session in Geneva, Bachelet gave a global update on the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on human rights.

“Six months after the first cases were detected, it is clear that this epidemic threatens both peace and development — and that it calls for more civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, not less,” she said.

Bachelet said the pandemic is deepening local and regional threats to peace, with essential services, already devastated by conflict, left “acutely vulnerable” to the crisis. She reiterated her call for the easing or suspension of sanctions “to ensure that medical care and aid is accessible to all”.

She said racial and ethnic minorities and indigenous peoples are both more likely to die of Covid-19 and are hit the hardest by its socio-economic consequences.

“This is particularly true of people of African descent,” she said. “Too often, unjust and violent actions by law enforcement personnel reflects systemic racial discrimination that is deeply embedded in institutions across society.”

In combating the virus, “discrimination kills. Depriving people of their social and economic rights, kills”, she said. “Covid-19 is like a heat-seeking device that exposes, and is fueled by, systemic failures to uphold human rights.”