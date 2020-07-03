As US struggles with virus, Trump heads to Rushmore for fireworks

Under fire for his silence in the face of America's spiralling coronavirus caseload, President Donald Trump heads to Mount Rushmore on Friday for a night of fireworks that he hopes will soothe a nation he has struggled to unite.

On the eve of the country's Independence Day, the Republican leader will speak in the shadow of four of his notable predecessors: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, whose heads are carved into the granite in South Dakota.

The billionaire real estate mogul-turned-president, who has seemingly turned a blind eye to the shocking increase in the number of virus cases in many US states, has been openly exuberant about the Rushmore event.

Some 7,500 people are expected to attend -- and social distancing is not on the agenda.

"We're going to have a tremendous evening. It's going to be a fireworks display like few people have seen. It's going to be very exciting," he said Thursday.

Will Trump speak about the pandemic that has claimed nearly 130,000 American lives, and the resurgence of cases in the country's south and west?

The nation's top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, has said the uptick "puts the entire country at risk."