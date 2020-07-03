Hong Kong man first charged under security law for motorbike 'attack'

A man accused of deliberately driving his motorbike into a group of police officers became the first person in Hong Kong to be charged under Beijing's sweeping new national security law on Friday.

Tong Ying-kit, 23, was hit with one charge of inciting secession and one charge of terrorism, according to a court document obtained by AFP.

A police source said Tong drove his motorbike into a group of police officers on Wednesday during protests against the security law.

The source asked for anonymity in order to be able to speak freely. An earlier police statement gave the suspect's age as 24.

Tong was arrested on Wednesday when thousands defied a ban on rallies to protest against Beijing's new law, which was imposed a day earlier and has swiftly begun curtailing some political freedoms.