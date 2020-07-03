World

WATCH | Health expert interrupted by daughter during live BBC interview - 'Mommy, what's his name?'

03 July 2020 - 11:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Dr Clare Wenham and her daugher Scarlett became instant internet sensations on Wednesday.
Image: Twitter/Dr Clare Wenham
The UK's Dr Clare Wenham gained instant fame on social media after her four-year-old daughter, Scarlett, interrupted her during a live interview with the BBC on Wednesday.
 
Wenham is an assistant professor in global health policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science. She was talking to BBC news anchor Christian Fraser about the lockdown when Scarlett caught the attention of viewers and the anchor when she appeared on the screen, hanging a picture of a unicorn on the wall.
 

Fraser, who described the interview as "the most informative he had done all day", told Scarlett: “That's a lovely unicorn”.

As Wenham continued with the discussion, her daughter asked: “Mommy, what is his name?”

Wenham told the BBC on Thursday that she has been receiving calls from her friends, and that it's been “weird” watching the video after it blew up on the internet.
 
She tweeted: “Thanks to all for kind words normalising the work-parent balance that so many are juggling amid Covid-19 chaos.”

