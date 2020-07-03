WATCH | Health expert interrupted by daughter during live BBC interview - 'Mommy, what's his name?'
Wenham is an assistant professor in global health policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science. She was talking to BBC news anchor Christian Fraser about the lockdown when Scarlett caught the attention of viewers and the anchor when she appeared on the screen, hanging a picture of a unicorn on the wall.
Fraser, who described the interview as "the most informative he had done all day", told Scarlett: “That's a lovely unicorn”.
As Wenham continued with the discussion, her daughter asked: “Mommy, what is his name?”
This is a particularly wonderful example of the kids-interrupt-interviews genre.
She tweeted: “Thanks to all for kind words normalising the work-parent balance that so many are juggling amid Covid-19 chaos.”
"We're currently having fish finger gate"
Scarlett and her unicorn certainly sparked joy
Friend of the pod @clarewenham talks to us 24 hours into internet stardom on today's #CoronaVirusNewscast