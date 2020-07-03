WATCH | Health expert interrupted by daughter during live BBC interview - 'Mommy, what's his name?'

The UK's Dr Clare Wenham gained instant fame on social media after her four-year-old daughter, Scarlett, interrupted her during a live interview with the BBC on Wednesday.

Wenham is an assistant professor in global health policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science. She was talking to BBC news anchor Christian Fraser about the lockdown when Scarlett caught the attention of viewers and the anchor when she appeared on the screen, hanging a picture of a unicorn on the wall.