Two feared dead, 13 missing as heavy rain lashes western Japan

At least two people were feared dead and 13 others went missing in western Japan on Saturday as record heavy rain triggered massive floods and landslides, forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders for more than 76,000 residents.

The nation's weather agency downgraded rain warnings by one notch from the highest emergency level in Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Kyushu island, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged local people to be "on maximum alert".

Abe ordered 10,000 troops on stand-by for immediate deployment to join rescue and recovery operations, pledging the central government would "do its best to take emergency measures, prioritising people's lives".

Two people were found "in cardio-respiratory arrest" and another was missing in landslides in Kumamoto, said Naosaka Miyahara, a disaster management official for the prefecture, using a term often used in Japan before a doctor certifies death.

"At one point in the morning, 13 people were unaccounted for but the figures are changing as we are still struggling to sort out the situation," Miyahara told AFP.

Public broadcaster NHK said about 100 people had been stranded as roads were cut off by floods and landslides.

Television footage showed vehicles swamped at car parks near a flooding river, while several bridges were washed away.

"I can't evacuate as a road turned into a river. It's so scary," a female resident told NHK.