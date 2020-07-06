Desperate searches as dozens feared dead in Japan floods

Tens of thousands of rescue workers in Japan on Monday combed through the wreckage of houses shattered by deadly floods and landslides in a desperate search for survivors as the death toll rose and more torrential rain loomed.

At least 37 people are feared dead after record rains lashed areas of western Japan in the early hours of Saturday, causing rivers to break banks and flooding low-lying regions.

"Rescue workers are tirelessly continuing the search this morning," a spokesman for the western Kumamoto prefecture told AFP, with at least 13 people still unaccounted for.

Although the rain has subsided from its peak levels, the floods washed away roads and bridges, leaving many in isolated communities cut off.

A local firefighter in the western region of Kagoshima told AFP they had deployed boats to rescue 11 people but that conditions were making it hard to reach some of the people stranded.

"Calls came from people telling us that they wanted to flee their home but they could not do it on their own," he said.