World

Hong Kong police granted sweeping security surveillance powers

07 July 2020 - 09:31 By AFP
Supporters of Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under the new national security law, greet a prison van outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong, China July 6, 2020.
Supporters of Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under the new national security law, greet a prison van outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong, China July 6, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong's police have been granted vastly expanded powers to conduct warrantless raids and surveillance -- as well as issue internet takedown notices -- under Beijing's new national security law.

The announcement comes as major tech companies including Facebook, Google and Twitter said they were suspending requests from the Hong Kong government and law enforcement authorities for information on users.

The new provisions, disclosed late Monday in a 116-page document, remove much of the judicial oversight that previously governed police surveillance powers.

Officers will be able to conduct a search without a warrant if they deem a threat to national security is "urgent".

The city's police chief has also been granted powers to control and remove online information if there are "reasonable grounds" to suspect the data breaches the national security law.

Hong Kong man first charged under security law for motorbike 'attack'

A man accused of deliberately driving his motorbike into a group of police officers became the first person in Hong Kong to be charged under ...
News
3 days ago

Police can order internet firms and service providers to remove the information and seize their equipment, with fines and up to one year in jail if they refuse to comply.

The companies are also expected to provide identification records and decryption assistance.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has been given broad oversight over covert surveillance powers for national security cases, including communication interception, according to the document.

The police chief can ask international political organisations -- including those in Taiwan -- to supply information on their activities in Hong Kong including personal data, sources of income and expenditure.

The powers are controversial because Beijing's new national security law has effectively outlawed certain political views in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, such as support for independence or greater autonomy.

Legal experts said the new surveillance powers were broad and lacked proper oversight.

"The new rules are scary, as they grant powers to the police force that are normally guarded by the judiciary," barrister Anson Wong Yu-yat told the South China Morning Post.

"For example, in emergency and special circumstances police do not need a warrant under one rule, but it never explains what it means by special circumstances. They can also ask anyone to delete messages online only because it's 'likely' to be violating the law."

The national security law is the most radical shift in how Hong Kong is run since it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997.

The content was kept secret until the moment it was imposed on Hong Kong one week ago, bypassing the city's legislature.

It targets crimes under four categories: subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces, and gives China jurisdiction in some especially serious cases.

Legal analysts, critics and many western nations warn the broadly-worded categories criminalise many peaceful dissenting opinions.

Beijing says the law will restore stability after a year of pro-democracy protests. 

READ MORE:

Hong Kongers scrub social media history in face of security law

Hong Kongers are scrubbing their social media accounts, deleting chat histories and mugging up on cyber privacy as China's newly imposed security law ...
News
4 days ago

How the world reacted to Hong Kong's new security law

China's sweeping national security law for Hong Kong has sharply divided opinion both inside the financial hub and beyond its borders.
News
6 days ago

China passes feared Hong Kong security law

China passed a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday, a historic move that critics and many western governments fear will smother ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  3. Why basic education minister made U-turn on return to class News
  4. Probe called into R4.8m Covid info campaign News
  5. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X