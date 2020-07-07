WATCH| Three-year-old besties reunited after months of lockdown

It has garnered over 100,000 views.

The video description says the boys are best friends from Brooklyn, New York, and have been attending day care together for two years.

The boys were forced to come up with creative ways to keep each other company.

“Months have gone by and they have asked about one another, even went as far as pretending they are actually playing together. Once things started calming down in the world, we said enough is enough,” said one of the mothers.

Before the surprise, one of the mothers asks her son “who do you think we're meeting?” And he responds “I don't know.” Soon after they realise that their mothers surprised them and can be seen running towards each other.