Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of six years of war

Masirah Saqer could barely open her eyes, as she struggled to swallow the milk her grandmother attempted to feed her with a syringe.

Nearby the cries of other malnourished children reverberated around the pink-walled hospital ward, a vivid reminder of the human cost of Yemen's devastating conflict, which drags into a seventh year on Tuesday.

Masirah, just short of three months old, was undergoing treatment at Al-Sabyine hospital's infant malnutrition department in the capital Sanaa.

Swaddled in a pink and white comforter, her tiny frame and slender limbs were dwarfed by the full-sized bed on which her grandmother sat as she tried to feed her.

The war in Yemen, the Arabian peninsula's poorest country, has mutated into what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

After years of protests and political crises that escalated into violent clashes, the conflict took a decisive turn on July 8, 2014.

Huthi rebels from the north pulled off a decisive victory in the battle for the city of Amran north of Sanaa, comprehensively defeating government troops.

The major battlefield win opened the way for the rebels to march on the capital and take it with ease -- but not without a dire human cost, with millions eventually pushed to the brink of starvation.

Brink of famine

Masirah was one of the many thousands of infants affected by the conflict.

Weighing just 2.4 kilograms (5.3 pounds), she suffered from acute malnutrition, her grandmother told AFP.

"We needed a medical checkup, milk, and food. If the medicines are available in the hospital, they give them to us, if not we have to buy them outside," she said.

Millions of children in Yemen now face starvation due to a lack of aid for the country, UNICEF said in June.