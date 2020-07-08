Facebook ad boycott organizers say no progress on hate speech

Organizers of a Facebook ad boycott vowed to press on with their campaign, saying the social network's top executives had failed to offer meaningful action on curbing hateful content.

At a virtual meeting that included Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, the #StopHateForProfit coalition leaders "didn't hear anything... to convince us that Zuckerberg and his colleagues are taking action," said Jessica Gonzalez of the activist group Free Press, a coalition member.

Rashad Robinson, president of the activist group Color of Change, told reporters on a conference call the meeting was "a disappointment."

Robinson said the executives "showed up to the meeting expecting an A for attendance," but that "we did not get answers to questions we put on the table."

The meeting was seen by Facebook as an opportunity to hear from boycott organizers and "reaffirm" a commitment to combating hate on the platform, a spokesperson told AFP.

"They want Facebook to be free of hate speech and so do we," the spokesperson said, noting steps the social network has taken to ban white supremacist groups and fight interference with voting or the census.