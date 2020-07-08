Mexican leader in rare trip to see Trump under virus cloud

Mexico's leader is paying his first foreign visit Wednesday in the unlikeliest of circumstances -- in the midst of the raging coronavirus pandemic to see US President Donald Trump, who has disparaged his country.

A left-wing populist, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in 2018 refusing to travel overseas but has made his first exception -- flying commercially, in economy class, to Washington.

Trump would hardly seem to be an ally, having campaigned for the White House on promises to build a wall on the southern border and on vilifying Mexican immigrants as criminals.

But AMLO, as the Mexican leader is known, has shown a pragmatic streak in managing relations with Trump, mindful that even small actions by the giant neighbor can have enormous consequences for his country, especially on the economic front.

The official reason for his visit is the launch of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a modified successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement which Trump had branded a killer of working-class US jobs.