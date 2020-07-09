Death of black teen in US juvenile facility sparks outrage

A viral video showing a black teen losing consciousness while being choked by staff members of a juvenile delinquency center sparked outrage Wednesday, as anti-racism protests continue to rage across the United States.

Cornelius Fredericks, 16, died May 1, two days after being pinned to the ground by staff at Lakeside Academy -- a residential treatment for young adults in Kalamazoo, Michigan -- for having thrown a sandwich at another boy in the cafeteria.

In the video, captured by surveillance cameras, Fredericks throws the sandwich and then is thrown to the ground by several men, who use their weight to subdue him.

After 10 minutes, Fredericks appears unconscious. Staff members attempted CPR before calling for medical help.