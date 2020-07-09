Irish pubs face prosecution for virus breaches

Twenty-six Irish pubs face criminal prosecution for potential breaches of coronavirus regulations during their first weekend of trading since lockdown began, police said on Thursday.

From Friday evening to Sunday night, police found 2,785 licensed locations had reopened after Ireland entered the penultimate stage in its plan to end lockdown.

But police said there were "potential breaches" of health regulations and licensing laws at 26 locations even after warnings were issued for them to comply.

Customers were found drinking alcohol with no evidence of food also being ordered, as required by the legislation.

Large groups were seen sitting at single tables with "little to no social distancing", and no contact tracing details were recorded, officers said.