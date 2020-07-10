Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine

Bolsonaro said that after feeling unwell at the end of last week, he had started taking one hydroxychloroquine tablet every day.

The drug, originally tested to fight malaria, has been pushed as a treatment for Covid-19 in many countries -- but its effectiveness has not been formally proven and the issue is deeply dividing the global scientific community.

"I'm saying this very clearly," Bolsonaro said in his video.

"I took (hydroxychloroquine) and it worked, and I'm fine, thank God. And let those who criticize it at least offer an alternative."

He did, however, deny making "propaganda for hydroxychloroquine".

Brazil is currently the second country hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic, behind the United States.

The death toll on Thursday was 69,184, with an increase of 1,224 in the previous 24 hours.