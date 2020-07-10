No regrets: wounded Hong Kong police vow to keep enforcing law

Nine months ago he was burned by corrosive liquid hurled during anti-government protests, but Hong Kong police officer Ling says he has no regrets and remains devoted to being a law enforcer.

Officers like Ling have formed the spear tip of Beijing's pushback against huge and often violent pro-democracy protests in the restless finance hub.

Seven months of clashes last year have left the city bitterly divided with swathes of the population loathing police -- and many officers feeling they have been unfairly vilified.

Now the police have been given expanded powers under a sweeping new national security law imposed by Beijing that aims to crush the democracy movement once and for all.

"It's undeniable that Hong Kong is part of China, it's reasonable to set up a national security law on Chinese territory," Ling told AFP in an interview at police headquarters the week before the new law was enacted.