World

WATCH | Elderly woman shouted at after asking man to wear mask

10 July 2020 - 08:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Daniel Maples from Florida was fired by his company after a video of him shouting at an elderly woman went viral on social media.
Daniel Maples from Florida was fired by his company after a video of him shouting at an elderly woman went viral on social media.
Image: Twitter/Billy Corben

A video of a Florida man threatening an elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask, has been viewed more than 11 million times since it was posted by filmmaker, Billy Corben on Tuesday.

The man captured on the video has been identified as Daniel Maples.

The second man who can be heard in the background during a heated exchange with Maples was defending the elderly woman from Maples.

Maples then accused the man of harassing and threatening him for telling him to wear a face covering. As he steps closer to him, Maples demands that he stops recording the incident and says “back the f## up, put your phone down.” 

According to Corben, the incident happened at the Gulf Coast Town Centre. A customer who was also allegedly targeted told him that store management made sure they were escorted out and safe.

Rocky Olah, another shopper who witnessed the incident told WCJB, a local publication affiliated to ABC News, that the man was selfish and unfair.

“They're just trying to protect their loved ones, so I kind of find it selfish if he doesn't have his mask on and someone asks him politely, you know.”

Maples, was an insurance salesman who was fired by his company, Ted Todd Insurance soon after the video went viral.

MORE

Gauteng to become SA's Covid-19 hotspot by tonight: Zweli Mkhize

Gauteng will become South Africa's Covid-19 epicentre by Wednesday night.
News
1 day ago

COVID-19 WRAP | Taxis urged to drive with windows open to stop Covid-19 spread

The Gauteng province is getting closer to tipping the 100,000 mark of Covid-19 cases.
News
2 days ago

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde tests positive for Covid-19

Western Cape premier Alan Winde tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Shack with a swimming pool and a Table Mountain view South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X