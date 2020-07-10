WATCH | Elderly woman shouted at after asking man to wear mask

A video of a Florida man threatening an elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask, has been viewed more than 11 million times since it was posted by filmmaker, Billy Corben on Tuesday.

The man captured on the video has been identified as Daniel Maples.

The second man who can be heard in the background during a heated exchange with Maples was defending the elderly woman from Maples.

Maples then accused the man of harassing and threatening him for telling him to wear a face covering. As he steps closer to him, Maples demands that he stops recording the incident and says “back the f## up, put your phone down.”