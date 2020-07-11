High blood sugar elevates Covid mortality risk: Study

Patients with abnormally high blood sugar levels are more than twice as likely to die from Covid-19, researchers in China said Saturday.

It is the first time scientists have been able to confirm that patients with hyperglycemia, but not diagnosed with diabetes, are at higher risk of death from Covid-19, they wrote in the journal Diabetologia.

The researchers examined death rates for 605 Covid-19 patients at two hospitals in Wuhan, China.

Having high blood pressure is "independently associated" with increased risk of death and complications from Covid-19, they wrote.