Top Trump aide warns of 'strong actions' on TikTok, angering China

TikTok belongs to the Chinese group ByteDance and has nearly one billion users worldwide.

It has sought to distance itself from its Chinese owners, pointing out it has an American CEO and consistently denying allegations that it shares data with Beijing.

WeChat, owned by Tencent, is a versatile app with more than one billion users in China who use it for text messaging, mobile payments and social media.

Navarro also accused TikTok's new boss Kevin Mayer, former head of Disney's streaming platforms, of being a puppet.

On Friday, Amazon said it mistakenly sent workers an email telling them to dump the TikTok mobile application from their cell phones because of security concerns.

An Amazon spokesperson later told AFP "there is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok."

Democratic campaign teams for the US presidential election have been asked to avoid using TikTok on personal devices and, if they do, to keep it on a non-work phone.

The research firm eMarketer estimates TikTok has more than 52 million US users, having gained about 12 million since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. TikTok is especially popular with young smartphone users.