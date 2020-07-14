World

UK to make face masks mandatory in shops

14 July 2020 - 10:13 By AFP
Face masks have been mandatory on public transport in England since June 15, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock will formally extend that to shops and supermarkets on Tuesday, said Downing Street.
Face masks have been mandatory on public transport in England since June 15, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock will formally extend that to shops and supermarkets on Tuesday, said Downing Street.
Image: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The British government was on Tuesday to make wearing a face mask mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from next week.

"The Prime Minister has been clear that people should be wearing face coverings in shops and we will make this mandatory from July 24," said a statement from Boris Johnson's Downing Street office.

"There is growing evidence that wearing a face covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus," it added.

Face masks have been mandatory on public transport in England since June 15, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock will formally extend that to shops and supermarkets on Tuesday, said Downing Street.

Those who fail to wear a mask face a fine of up to £100 ($123, 109 euros) with enforcement to be carried out by the police.

Britain has been one of the countries worst hit by the virus, with almost 45,000 deaths attributed to it.

READ MORE:

Europe reopens borders but China battles new virus outbreak

A raft of EU nations reopened their borders to fellow Europeans on Monday after months of coronavirus curbs, but China was battling a new outbreak ...
News
4 weeks ago

British PM Johnson is in charge of coronavirus response, junior minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in charge of the government's coronavirus response and always has been, a junior minister said on Wednesday ...
News
1 month ago

These are the factors that put Covid-19 patients at risk of dying: UK boffins

The largest study yet of Covid-19 patients has found that the main risks for severe illness or death are age, male sex, obesity and underlying ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  4. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X