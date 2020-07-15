KFC, Pokemon, boozing: Aussies fined for breaking virus rules

Pokemon GO enthusiasts and KFC guests are among hundreds fined since Melbourne entered a second Covid-19 lockdown, police said Wednesday.

Roughly five million people in and around Australia's second-largest city have been under stay-at-home orders since last week after a surge in coronavirus infections.

In a crackdown on rule-breakers, police in Victoria state have handed out more than 500 fines in six days, totalling Aus$902,000 ($631,000).

Among them were two men caught playing Pokemon GO in their parked car, a group who claimed to be "charging their phones" at a friend's home, and a man who sat down with his meal at a KFC outlet and refused to leave.

That came just days after a group was fined Aus$26,000 when their house party was exposed by an unusually large order of KFC.

"A particular concern for us is the ongoing parties and gatherings," acting assistant police commissioner Rick Nugent said.

Melbourne residents are only allowed to leave their homes for work, study, medical care or exercise, or to buy essentials.