World

Police dismantle counterfeit money-makers, nab 44 in Europe

16 July 2020 - 13:41 By AFP
A police officer displays samples of false 50 and 100 Euro banknotes.
A police officer displays samples of false 50 and 100 Euro banknotes.
Image: Reuters

European police have dismantled a counterfeit money printing gang with links to a mafia clan, arresting 44 people in Italy, France and Belgium, French police said Thursday.

Forty suspects were arrested in Italy, three in France and one in Belgium in the culmination of a years-long investigation coordinated by policing agency Europol, according to France's OCRFM, the branch of the police force dealing with counterfeiting.

Police also seized eight million euros ($9.1 million) in cash and the same value in property.

The group had ties to the Camorra mafia clan of southern Italy, said the OCRFM.

They are suspected of having produced counterfeit money, mainly 50-euro notes, with a face value of some 10 million euros.

"For several years now, 90 percent of high-quality counterfeit currency (in circulation) has come from Italy," Eric Bertrand of the OCRFM told AFP.

"The Camorra have a sort of monopoly on this market."

Most read

  1. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  2. Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools South Africa
  3. Potchefstroom coldest place in SA on Tuesday South Africa
  4. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  5. Playing piano, road trips in her purple Beetle: Mandla bids farewell to Zindzi ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X