World

Rare twin red-ruffed lemurs born at Singapore zoo

16 July 2020 - 14:49 By AFP
This undated handout photo from Wildlife Reserves Singapore released on July 16, 2020 Singapore Zoo's twin red-ruffed lemurs are placed in carrier during their first health check up in the animal hospital.
This undated handout photo from Wildlife Reserves Singapore released on July 16, 2020 Singapore Zoo's twin red-ruffed lemurs are placed in carrier during their first health check up in the animal hospital.
Image: Handout / WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE / AFP

Twin red-ruffed lemurs have been born at Singapore zoo, officials said Thursday, a rare double delivery that is a boost for the endangered saucer-eyed primates.

It was the first birth at the zoo of the endangered creatures, which are native to Madagascar, in over a decade, Wildlife Reserves Singapore said.

The arrival of the yet-to-be-named twins was "particularly special" because the creatures breed only once a year, it said.

The fluffy lemurs are a distinctive rust colour, with black faces, hands, feet and tails, and a distinctive white patch on their heads.

The last of the species to be born at the zoo was the twins' father, Bosco, 11 years ago. The mother is eight-year-old Minnie, who arrived in Singapore from a Japanese zoo in 2016.

Although the twins were born earlier this year, they have only recently become an attraction as the zoo was closed for months as a result of a coronavirus lockdown.

Red-ruffed lemurs are classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to logging and hunting.

Of the 107 surviving lemur species on Madagascar, some 103 are threatened, including 33 that are critically endangered -- the last stop before "extinct in the wild", the group said earlier this month.

Most read

  1. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  2. Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools South Africa
  3. Potchefstroom coldest place in SA on Tuesday South Africa
  4. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  5. Playing piano, road trips in her purple Beetle: Mandla bids farewell to Zindzi ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X