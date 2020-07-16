World

Under-fire Trump replaces campaign manager

16 July 2020 - 08:40 By AFP
Brad Parscale speaks at a press conference in Des Moines, Iowa, US. File photo
Brad Parscale speaks at a press conference in Des Moines, Iowa, US. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

US President Donald Trump axed his campaign manager Wednesday in an attempt to shake up his faltering re-election bid, with polls showing his popularity tanking four months ahead of November's vote.

"I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager," the president wrote on Twitter, promoting his former deputy campaign manager.

Trump said demoted Brad Parscale would return to his former duties leading the campaign's "tremendous digital and data strategies." 

Most read

  1. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  2. Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools South Africa
  3. Potchefstroom coldest place in SA on Tuesday South Africa
  4. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  5. Playing piano, road trips in her purple Beetle: Mandla bids farewell to Zindzi ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X