Florida at center of virus outbreak and battle over school reopening

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll published Thursday found that 63 percent of Americans said Trump should not be pressuring schools to reopen, while 25 percent agreed with his push.

Ninety-five percent of the Democrats and 58 percent of the Republicans surveyed agreed that reopening schools should take a back seat to public health.

Trump and DeSantis have only so much leverage, however, in a fight that has them butting heads with teachers' unions, medical experts and many parents wary of sending their children back to school in safety.

State and local officials have the final say when it comes to their school districts.

The Houston school district, which has more than 200,000 students, plans to begin the school year virtually on September 8 and start in-person classes on October 19 "subject to change based on Covid-19 conditions."

Once in-person classes resume, "parents will have the option to opt out of face-to-face instruction entirely for the fall semester and school year," it said.

The Los Angeles school district, with 700,000 students, said classes will be online-only until further notice.

In New York City, which has the nation's largest public school system with 1.1 million students, Mayor Bill de Blasio said classroom attendance would be limited to one to three days a week.