World

Indonesia jails leaders of Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group

20 July 2020 - 16:00 By afp
Indonesia outlawed JI in 2008, making it illegal to belong to the group, and cracked down on its network as the world's biggest Muslim majority nation grappled with a string of extremist attacks.
Indonesia outlawed JI in 2008, making it illegal to belong to the group, and cracked down on its network as the world's biggest Muslim majority nation grappled with a string of extremist attacks.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Indonesia on Monday jailed two top leaders of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) -- an Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group behind the 2002 Bali bombings -- on terror charges linked to sending militants to fight in Syria.

JI leader Para Wijayanto and deputy Budi Trikaryanto were handed seven and six-and-a-half year sentences, respectively, at a Jakarta court hearing done by videoconference due to coronavirus concerns.

"The defendants prepared cadres to go to Syria as well as supported them financially while on the mission," presiding judge Alex Adam Faisal told the East Jakarta District Court.

The court said Wijayanto, 56, who took over JI's top job in 2009, recruited Indonesians to fight and train with groups, including an Al-Qaeda linked organisation, opposed to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad between 2012 and 2018.

The case against Wijayanto and Trikaryanto also included charges of belonging to a banned organisation.

Indonesia outlawed JI in 2008, making it illegal to belong to the group, and cracked down on its network as the world's biggest Muslim majority nation grappled with a string of extremist attacks.

JI has been overshadowed in recent years by militant groups loyal to Islamic State.

But the organisation was once synonymous with terrorism in Indonesia and has begun to rebuild its membership, according to security experts.

The 2002 bombings in a popular Bali entertainment district, which killed over 200 people, remains Indonesia's deadliest terrorist attack.

Most victims were foreign holidaymakers from more than 20 countries but Australia suffered the biggest loss, with 88 dead.

In subsequent years, JI carried out a string of deadly attacks, including a 2003 car bombing at the JW Marriott hotel in Jakarta that killed a dozen and a deadly suicide car bomb the following year outside the Australian embassy.

Monday's ruling comes weeks after a married couple with links to Islamic State were jailed over a failed assassination bid to kill Indonesia's former chief security minister Wiranto last year.

The Southeast Asian nation's last major militant attack was in 2018 when a family of suicide bombers attacked several churches in its second-biggest city Surabaya, killing a dozen.

READ MORE:

Iran executes man convicted of spying for CIA, Mossad

Iran on Monday executed a former translator convicted of spying on its forces for the US and Israel, including help to locate a top Iranian general ...
News
8 hours ago

Turkey trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi murder begins in absentia

Twenty Saudi suspects including two former aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman went on trial in absentia in Turkey on Friday, accused of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Iran issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump over killing of general Qassem Soleimani

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  3. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa
  4. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  5. Education experts divided on closing schools South Africa

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X