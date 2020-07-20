Iran executes man convicted of spying for CIA, Mossad

Iran on Monday executed a former translator convicted of spying on its forces for the US and Israel, including help to locate a top Iranian general killed later in a US drone strike.

"Mahmoud Mousavi Majd's sentence was carried out on Monday morning over the charge of espionage so that the case of his betrayal to his country will be closed forever," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

Majd had spied "on various security fields, especially the armed forces and the Quds Force and the whereabouts and movements of martyr General Qasem Soleimani," judiciary spokeswoman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a news conference earlier this month.

Majd had been found guilty of receiving large sums of money from both the US Central Intelligence Agency and Israel's Mossad, Esmaili said.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, and was killed in January in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport.

Iran retaliated by firing a volley of ballistic missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq, but US President Donald Trump opted against responding militarily.