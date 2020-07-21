Pompeo talks China and Brexit to PM Johnson after Huawei ban

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed ways to tackle the growing might of China when he met Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, just a week after London ordered a purge of Huawei gear from its 5G mobile phone network.

President Donald Trump lauded Johnson's ban on Huawei, claiming that he had forced London's hand due to concern over China, which he considers to be the United States' main geopolitical rival of the 21st century. Britain has denied that it made the decision because of U.S. political pressure.

As Britain toughens its stance on China due to its handling of the novel coronavirus and a crackdown in Hong Kong, Pompeo's visit is an attempt to stiffen Johnson's resolve and dangle the potential reward of a post-Brexit free trade deal, diplomats say.

Pompeo, after discussing China in the garden of Downing Street with Johnson, said it was a constructive visit.

"Our two countries’ long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today’s candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a US-UK free trade agreement," Pompeo said.