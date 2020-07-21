World

Thousands of US workers walk out in 'Strike for Black Lives'

21 July 2020 - 14:27 By AFP
The Strike For Black Lives rally, which brought together labour unions, fast food restaurant workers and racial and social justice groups and a car caravan in support of Black Lives Matter, is taking place in numerous cities across America.
The Strike For Black Lives rally, which brought together labour unions, fast food restaurant workers and racial and social justice groups and a car caravan in support of Black Lives Matter, is taking place in numerous cities across America.
Image: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Thousands of US workers walked out of their jobs across the country Monday for a strike in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and other minority groups which suffer racism.

The "Strike for Black Lives" saw employees from a broad range of industries briefly walk off their jobs in a call to end "systemic racism."

US media reported that tens of thousands of people in more than 200 cities across the country participated in the strike.

Although organizers did not have exact figures on how many people took part, they said around 1,500 janitors demonstrated in San Francisco, and nearly 6,000 nurses from 85 different nursing homes in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut also went on strike, according to The Washington Post.

In New York, some 100 people marched outside the Trump International Hotel to demand the adoption of the HEROES Act, legislation that would provide financial aid to households struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill was passed in May by the Democrat-majority House of Representatives but has since been blocked by the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.

Among the New Yorkers who demonstrated in sweltering heat were nurses, doormen and cleaners -- workers who were considered essential during the pandemic and turned up for their jobs even when it put them at risk of infection.

African Americans and Hispanics died in disproportionately high numbers in New York City's coronavirus epidemic, which killed more than 22,000 residents.

"We are the ones who have kept the economy going and have kept everybody safe and in NY specially have kept the numbers down. We should be respected and compensated for that," said 42-year-old doorman Jordan Weiss.

The Service Employees International Union said protests would take place in more than two dozen cities including Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago. 

READ MORE:

'I will speak, even if it costs me my place': Siya Kolisi adds his voice to Black Lives Matter

Siya Kolisi says black lives matter on and off the sporting field.
Sport
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton takes knee in muddled pre-race gesture

Lewis Hamilton took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign and Formula One's "End Racism" stance on Sunday during another chaotic ...
Sport
1 day ago

UK Black Lives Matter sculpture removed

A statue of an anti-racism protester in Britain which had replaced one of a slave trader was removed Thursday, local authorities said, in an ongoing ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  3. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  4. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  5. 'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X