Trump backs face masks as EU agrees huge virus aid plan

But he changed direction on Monday, tweeting a photo of himself wearing a mask with the message: "We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance."

"There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!"

US authorities are struggling to handle the crisis as infections surge towards four million, with more than 140,000 deaths, and Trump has been slammed for his management of the crisis.

The president is scrambling to respond to public anger just over 100 days from the November election, with the human toll rising and the US economy devastated.

Tens of millions of Americans have been left jobless, and the extra unemployment benefits keeping some from poverty are set to expire at the end of July.

"I'm still struggling to pay the bills and I'm still looking for a job," said Diana Yitbarek, 44, who has been unemployed since April.

"And nowadays it's hard to find a job because everything is closed."