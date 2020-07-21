US black kids die at higher rates than white ones after surgery: study

African-American children in the United States have a 3.5 times greater risk of dying from an operation than white kids, according to a study out Monday based on tens of thousands of children.

Researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio focused exclusively on children who were relatively healthy at the time of the operation, without chronic diseases or other health risk factors known as "comorbidities" that black people in the United States statistically have in a higher number compared to white people.

In the study, published in the journal Pediatrics, the researchers wanted to see whether there was any difference in post-operative conditions even among apparently healthy patients.

The answer is yes, based on a study of 172,549 children between 2012 and 2017.

Very few of the children -- 23 white and 13 black -- died within 30 days of their operation, according to data from 186 medical centers.