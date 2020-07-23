Cancel culture: positive social change or online harassment?

Celebrities, brands, leaders and ordinary people are all falling foul of "cancel culture," a movement that seeks to call out offensive behavior but that critics denounce as excessive and contributing to increased political polarization.

Whether it's a controversial tweet or video clip, social media users are quick to demand accountability -- but detractors say it can amount to online shaming.

"Cancel culture" involves a concerted effort to withdraw support for the figure or business that has said or done something objectionable until they either apologize or disappear from view.

Author JK Rowling, for comments deemed deeply insulting to transgender people; YouTuber Shane Dawson, for old videos of him in blackface; and singer Lana Del Rey, for a controversial Instagram post contrasting herself with black artists, have all been caught in the wave.

Brands are also being forced to react so as not to lose customers: for example, Uncle Ben's and Aunt Jemima for their use of African-American mascots widely considered to be racist caricatures that have long been taboo.

Richard Ford, a law professor at California's Stanford University agrees that "some of the social media activism is constructive and legitimate" but also warns of "reflexive campaigns and crusades" online.

"Activism on Twitter is easy: it takes a couple of seconds to attack someone or circulate a petition to have the person fired or ostracized," Ford told AFP.

The academic was one of roughly 150 personalities from the world of arts and sciences to sign a letter published on the Harper's magazine website earlier this month that complained that cancel culture was restricting debate.