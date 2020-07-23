Cover-up claims as Greece marks two years since fire tragedy

According to Kathimerini, Mattheopoulos told the investigator to "keep your mouth shut" in order to avoid retaliation by superiors at the fire department and the police ministry.

"If you write about your superiors having any blame, we will close ranks and tear you apart," the fire chief allegedly said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called the report "chilling".

"It is now clear there was an attempted cover-up," the premier said Sunday.

At the time, the left-wing government of then prime minister Alexis Tsipras had stressed the difficulty of organising an evacuation in the coastal community with winds blowing at nearly 120 kilometres an hour (75 mph).

Some locals reported suffering burns from the scorching wind without ever coming near the fire.

But in the aftermath of the disaster, the police and fire services gave conflicting accounts of what went wrong.

Local residents received no warning about the proximity of the danger, and instead of being sent away from the fire zone, many motorists were mistakenly diverted into its path and died trapped in Mati's narrow streets.

Four senior officials, including the minister responsible for the police, later resigned or were removed from their posts.

Slow rebuild

An Athens magistrate is finalising charges against 20 people including the regional governor, local mayors and senior fire service and police officials. Citizens have also filed separate lawsuits.