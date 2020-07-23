Florida funeral worker spends life dealing with virus deaths

For one young funeral home assistant in Florida, his social life has been dead -- his main human interactions are with deceased coronavirus victims at his workplace.

But he doesn't regret his isolation.

The pandemic is "bigger than we are," said Bradley Georges, 26, an assistant at the Van Orsdel funeral home in Miami.

"Mentally it's tough, trust me. But as far as not seeing family and friends right now, I understand," he told AFP.

Florida, with a poulation of about 21 million, has recorded more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths.

About 10,000 new cases are currently reported a day, a quarter of them in Miami, according to official figures.

Florida, along with Texas and Arizona, have been become a new virus epicenters in the United States.

Georges's constant exposure to the virus means that he has not been near his mother for five months. Instead he has moved to a sort of utility room in the back of the house that he shares with his brother.

Georges has even stopped meeting in-person with everyone he knows, saying that it's to keep them safe.

"It's my duty to serve my community and do what I love to do in spite of me not being able to see my own family and friends," he said.