Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be freed again over memoir 'retaliation'

A judge ordered Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen released to home confinement Thursday after ruling that officials redetained him as punishment for writing a book critical of the US president.

The ruling was the latest twist in a long-running legal saga involving Cohen, who once bragged he'd "take a bullet" for Trump before later implicating him in crimes.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail in December 2018 after admitting paying hush money to two women who say they had sex with Trump, for tax fraud and for lying to Congress.

Cohen was released on prison furlough on May 21 as part of a push to stem the spread of Covid-19 among inmates.

But the 53-year-old was taken back into custody by officials at the Federal Bureau of Prisons on July 9 after declining to agree to the conditions of his home confinement.