World

North Korea declares emergency after 'runaway' coronavirus defector returns

26 July 2020 - 08:31 By AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds an emergency politburo meeting to discuss the country's first suspected Covid-19 case in this photo released on July 25 2020 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds an emergency politburo meeting to discuss the country's first suspected Covid-19 case in this photo released on July 25 2020 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang.
Image: KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean authorities have imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong after discovering what they called the country's first suspected case of Covid-19, state media reported on Sunday.

Leader Kim Jong Un convened an emergency politburo meeting on Saturday to implement a "maximum emergency system and issue a top-class alert" to contain the virus, official news agency KCNA said.

If confirmed, it would be the first officially recognised Covid-19 case in the North where medical infrastructure is seen as woefully inadequate for dealing with any epidemic.

KCNA said a defector who had left for the South three years ago returned on July 19 after "illegally crossing" the heavily fortified border dividing the countries.

But there have been no reports in the South of anyone leaving through what is one of the world's most secure borders, replete with minefields and guard posts.

Pyongyang has previously insisted not a single case of the coronavirus had been seen in the North despite the illness having swept the globe, and the country's borders remain closed.

The patient was found in Kaesong City, which borders the South, and "was put under strict quarantine", as would anybody who had come in close contact, state media said.

It was a "dangerous situation ... that may lead to a deadly and destructive disaster", the media outlet added.

Kim was quoted as saying "the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country", and officials on Friday took the "preemptive measure of totally blocking Kaesong City".

The nuclear-armed North closed its borders in late January as the virus spread in neighbouring China and imposed tough restrictions that put thousands of its people into isolation, but analysts say the North is unlikely to have avoided the contagion.

South Korea is currently recording around 40 to 60 cases a day.

Earlier this month Kim warned against any "hasty" relaxation of anti-coronavirus measures, indicating the country will keep its borders closed for the foreseeable future.

MORE

Record numbers of Covid-19 cases in every global region - tally

Almost 40 countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections over the past week, around double the number that did so the ...
News
23 hours ago

Some countries using Covid-19 to silence and discriminate, says UN

Countries, such as Russia and China, are silencing journalists while others, such as the US, are denying the reality of the contagion, the UN says
News
3 weeks ago

Vietnam suspends wildlife trade as pandemic prods action

Vietnam, one of Asia's biggest consumers of wildlife products, has suspended all imports of wild animal species "dead or alive" and vowed to ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Private schools, booze and Ramaphosa 'tears': SA reacts to school closures South Africa
  2. KZN businessman's account frozen for pocketing almost R700k in UIF money South Africa
  3. WATCH | TV host embarrassed as naked wife walks past during live interview from ... World
  4. Teachers and pupils in tears as land protesters gut their new school South Africa
  5. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X