World

Syrian tycoon says front companies used to dodge sanctions as rift with Assad widens

27 July 2020 - 11:30 By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
The former Assad loyalist who is also a cousin of the president said security forces were pursuing contracts signed by Cham Holding on suspicion he had embezzled funds abroad.
The former Assad loyalist who is also a cousin of the president said security forces were pursuing contracts signed by Cham Holding on suspicion he had embezzled funds abroad.
Image: REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki/File Photo

Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf revealed on Sunday he had set up a web of offshore front companies to help President Bashar al Assad evade Western sanctions, in a social media post blasting the government for investigating his business empire.

One of Syria's richest and most powerful businessmen, Makhlouf said security forces were now targeting Cham Holding, the centrepiece of a vast business portfolio much of which has been seized by the cash-strapped government.

The former Assad loyalist who is also a cousin of the president said security forces were pursuing contracts signed by Cham Holding on suspicion he had embezzled funds abroad.

"They fabricated our embezzlement of funds and transferring it to our accounts abroad ... Stop these unjust claims and read well the contracts," Makhlouf said in a Facebook post.

"These companies' role and aim is to circumvent (Western) sanctions on Cham Holding."

Makhlouf, who has helped bankroll the ruling family and its supporters, brought in 70 investors nearly 15 years ago to set up Cham Holding. It is the largest Syrian company by capital and has a monopoly on key property developments.

Iran says 'cruel' US sanctions worsen Syrians' suffering

Iran on Thursday condemned new US sanctions which punish any company that works with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, saying they were "cruel" and ...
News
1 month ago

Washington enacted sweeping sanctions on Syria last month known as the Caesar Act targeting new lists of individuals and companies who support Assad's government, among them entities owned by Makhlouf.

Makhlouf's estrangement with Assad first came to the open on April 30 when he denounced taxes imposed on Syriatel, the country's main mobile company which the Makhlouf family controls.

He later blasted the "inhumane" arrests of his aides in an unprecedented attack on the government from within Assad's inner circle, exposing a deep rift within the ruling elite. He added that he would not surrender his wealth under intimidation.

Businessmen and insiders familiar with the struggle say Assad is targeting Makhlouf's wealth abroad as Syria's economy collapses after a decade of war. Most of his onshore assets have been seized while his contracts to manage and operate duty free markets were abrogated.

The billionaire and others close to him are under U.S. sanctions for what Washington calls public corruption.

The European Union has also slapped sanctions on Makhlouf since the Syrian conflict began in 2011, accusing him of bankrolling Assad. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Iran executes man convicted of spying for CIA, Mossad

Iran on Monday executed a former translator convicted of spying on its forces for the US and Israel, including help to locate a top Iranian general ...
News
1 week ago

Syria's brutal war enters 10th year

Syria's brutal conflict enters its 10th year Sunday with President Bashar al-Assad's regime consolidating its hold over a war-wracked country with a ...
News
4 months ago

Rare calm in Syria's Idlib after ceasefire deal

Syria's war-ravaged northwest woke up to relative calm Friday, its skies free of warplanes for the first day in months, following a Russian-Turkish ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. WATCH | TV host embarrassed as naked wife walks past during live interview from ... World
  4. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  5. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X