UK tells people: eat less to reduce Covid-19 death risk

This comes after a report by Public Health England (PHE) said that people who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to tackle obesity and has himself lost weight since he was admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.

PHE said data showed that for people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30-35, risk of death from Covid-19 increased by 40%, and it increased by 90% for those with a BMI over 40 compared to those of a healthy weight.

People with a BMI of over 30 are classed as obese under the system. PHE said that almost 63% of adults in England are overweight or obese.

Reuters