UK tells people: eat less to reduce Covid-19 death risk

27 July 2020 - 09:48 By Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to tackle obesity and has himself lost weight since he was admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.
British people should eat less to lose weight as being obese increases the risk of dying from the novel coronavirus, junior health minister Helen Whately said on Monday.

Whately said that those with a body mass index of over 40 had double the risk of dying from Covid-19.

This comes after a report by Public Health England (PHE) said that people who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from Covid-19.

PHE said data showed that for people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30-35, risk of death from Covid-19 increased by 40%, and it increased by 90% for those with a BMI over 40 compared to those of a healthy weight.

People with a BMI of over 30 are classed as obese under the system. PHE said that almost 63% of adults in England are overweight or obese.

