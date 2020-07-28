New York concert to be investigated over 'egregious' social-distancing violations, Cuomo says

Solomon, who goes by the deejay name D-Sol, was on stage and performed for an hour. "The group that put this together did an incredible job in a difficult environment," he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations," Cuomo said in a tweet. "I am appalled."

The organisers said in a statement that they collaborated with all state and local health officials and the concert followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines.

New York has been one of the worst coronavirus-affected regions in United States, recording more deaths than any other US state. Cuomo, a Democrat, announced limited and phased reopenings in the state starting mid-May, according to the New York Times.

Profits from the event, for which tickets cost up to $25,000, will go to several local charity, according to Billboard .

Reuters