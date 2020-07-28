World

New York concert to be investigated over 'egregious' social-distancing violations, Cuomo says

28 July 2020 - 11:45 By Ismail Shakil
New York has been one of the worst coronavirus-affected regions in United States, recording more deaths than any other US state.
New York has been one of the worst coronavirus-affected regions in United States, recording more deaths than any other US state.
Image: Angela Weiss / AFP

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that health authorities would investigate a charity concert, which included performances by Goldman Sachs Group boss David Solomon and the Chainsmokers, over social distancing violations.

The drive-in event, called 'Safe & Sound', had space for about 600 cars and was held in Southampton, New York on Saturday. It was the first in a series of such concerts planned for the United States, according to its organiser's website.

Solomon, who goes by the deejay name D-Sol, was on stage and performed for an hour. "The group that put this together did an incredible job in a difficult environment," he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations," Cuomo said in a tweet. "I am appalled."

The organisers said in a statement that they collaborated with all state and local health officials and the concert followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines.

New York has been one of the worst coronavirus-affected regions in United States, recording more deaths than any other US state. Cuomo, a Democrat, announced limited and phased reopenings in the state starting mid-May, according to the New York Times.

Profits from the event, for which tickets cost up to $25,000, will go to several local charity, according to Billboard

Reuters

READ MORE:

California registers highest number of Covid-19 cases in US

California on Wednesday reported the highest number of coronavirus infections of any state, surpassing New York, as the pandemic continues to hammer ...
News
5 days ago

Florida at center of virus outbreak and battle over school reopening

Florida is the new epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States and is shaping up as a key battleground in a partisan-tinged fight ...
News
1 week ago

View mask refusers like drink drivers: leading scientist

People who refuse to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic should be stigmatised the same as drink drivers, the head of the prestigious ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  4. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa
  5. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X