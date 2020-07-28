World

Twitter removes coronavirus 'misinformation' video posted by Donald Trump

28 July 2020 - 18:06 By AFP
Twitter and Facebook removed a video shared by US President Donald Trump. The video made allegedly false claims about Covid-19.
Twitter and Facebook removed a video shared by US President Donald Trump. The video made allegedly false claims about Covid-19.
Image: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Twitter said on Tuesday it had withdrawn a video retweeted by President Donald Trump in which doctors made allegedly false claims about the coronavirus pandemic, after Facebook took similar action.

“Tweets with the video are in violation of our Covid-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said, declining to give details on how many people had watched the video.

The video was also removed by Facebook on Monday evening, said a company spokesperson, explaining that the footage shared “false information about cures and treatments for Covid-19.”

The video, which shows a group of doctors claiming masks and lockdowns were not required to halt the disease, had been watched by 14-million people on Facebook before it was removed, according to The Washington Post.

The doctors also backed the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that has not been proved effective against Covid-19.

Shortly after it was removed from Facebook, Trump tweeted several clips of the video to his 84-million followers.

The Post said Trump also shared 14 tweets defending the use of hydroxychloroquine. The tweets were later deleted.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr was temporarily halted from tweeting on Tuesday after he posted a clip of the video in which a doctor said hydroxychloroquine cured coronavirus.

“The Tweet requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on Covid-19), and the account will have limited functionality for 12 hours,” a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

Twitter has begun acting against tweets by President Trump that it says break their rules.

In June, the social media platform hid a tweet in which he threatened to use “serious force” against protesters in Washington, saying it broke rules over abusive content.

The latest moves escalated the battle between the White House and social media firms which he has accused of bias against conservatives, despite his own large following.

MORE

Facebook, Twitter remove accounts of Bolsonaro supporters following court order

Facebook and Twitter took down the accounts of several high-profile supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro following a Supreme Court order, ...
News
3 days ago

Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol

Facebook on Thursday removed ads by President Donald Trump's campaign containing a symbol used by Nazi Germany, the latest move in a heated battle ...
News
1 month ago

Trump threatens to 'close down' social media companies after tweets tagged

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to close down social media platforms after Twitter labelled two of his tweets "unsubstantiated" and ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  4. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa
  5. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X