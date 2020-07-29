Virus deaths surge in US as scaled-down hajj begins

More than three million people have been tested there and enclosed public venues including libraries, gyms and restaurants will be closed.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam warned the financial hub was "on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak, which may lead to a collapse of our hospital system and cost lives, especially of the elderly".

From Wednesday all residents in the densely packed city of 7.5 million must wear masks when they leave their homes, while restaurants can only serve takeaway meals, in a blow for diners during the city's hot and humid summer.

"It's so hot outside now," a construction worker, who gave his surname as Chow, told AFP as he tucked into a pork chop in an alcove outside a department store.

"Ten minutes after I start work, my shirt is all sweaty," he said, adding that he missed the air-conditioning of restaurants.

And there were distressing scenes in Australia, where a care home resident who had died of the virus was seen being wheeled away in a body bag, while other residents waited for transport to hospital.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned of a "critical" situation at more than a dozen care homes in Melbourne, where disaster-relief teams have been deployed to overwhelmed nursing facilities.

Hampered hajj

Resurgent outbreaks have forced nations to step up measures against the virus, leaving tourism and event calendars in tatters.

The annual hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia's Mecca drew 2.5 million Muslims last year, but in 2020 just 10,000 already living in the kingdom will be allowed in.

The chosen ones were subject to electronic tagging, temperature checks and quarantine as they began trickling into Mecca over the weekend.

In addition to being a spiritual rite for faithful Muslims, the pilgrimage normally provides a boost to the local economy that will be sorely missed this year.

In Europe, swelling caseloads are blasting a similar hole in local hopes for a financial windfall in summer holiday hotspots.

Spain, one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, insists it is a safe destination despite dealing with 361 active outbreaks and more than 4,000 new cases.

Several countries have nonetheless imposed quarantines on people returning from Spain, including its biggest tourist market, Britain.

Spain's strict lockdown destroyed more than a million jobs during the second quarter of the year, the National Statistics Institute reported -- mainly in tourism.