Florida to close virus test centers with storm looming

Florida will close its coronavirus testing centers on Thursday, a day after the state reported a record 216 deaths from the disease, as authorities batten down for a looming storm.

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to hit the southern state by the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center, and is already packing winds of 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour.

Authorities said they would respond by closing all Covid-19 test sites -- already hamstrung by delays -- from 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) Thursday until further notice.

"All sites have free standing structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds, and could cause damage to people and property if not secured," state emergency management officials said in a statement.