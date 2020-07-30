Hong Kong police help #HKIndependence trend on Twitter

As China moves to intimidate and punish anyone who voices support for Hong Kong independence, an unlikely source has inadvertently ignited a Twitter trending hashtag advocating just that -- the city's police force.

To the amusement of pro-democracy supporters online, Hong Kong police used #HKIndependence in a tweet on Wednesday night announcing the arrest of four students for online posts deemed a threat to China's national security.

"They were suspected of secession by advocating #HKIndependence. Investigation is underway," the overnight tweet to the force's 84,000 followers read.

China's vociferously nationalist state-run tabloid Global Times picked up the same phrasing and tweeted to its 1.8 million followers.

Hong Kong's Twitter warriors were quick to pounce, many of them mocking the city's police force for helping to make the phrase go viral.