Domino's free pizza offering to 'nice, law-abiding Karens' receives backlash

Domino's free pizza offering in New Zealand and Australia has been met with mixed reactions after the launch of a promotional offer that promised to give all “nice, law-abiding Karens” a free pizza.

Earlier this week, Domino's Australia and New Zealand announced on social media that they were giving away free pizza to all “Karens” who've been receiving backlash on social media.

“Karen” is a term used for girls or women who are perceived to be entitled, racist and anti-black.

The giveaway asked anyone who is named Karen to fill in a form that tells the pizza chain in 250 words why they are one of the “nice ones” who deserve to get a free pizza.

“Karen the nurse, Karen the teacher, Karen the mum, Karen the neighbour, Karen the mask wearer — we’re all in this together, but a vocal minority who believe rules and laws don’t apply to them have given the name 'Karen' a bad rap this year. At Domino’s, we know there’s plenty of Australians named Karen that aren’t, well, 'Karens'," said the pizza chain.