Iran's Khamenei rejects talks with US over missile, nuclear programmes

31 July 2020 - 10:24 By Reuters
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. File photo
Image: Iranian Supreme leader's website / AFP

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV on Friday, ruled out negotiations with the United States over Tehran's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, calling on Iranians to resist US bullying.

"America's brutal sanctions on Iran are aimed at collapsing our economy ... Their aim is to limit our influence in the region and to halt our missile and nuclear capabilities," Khamenei said.

"Relying on national capabilities and cutting our dependence on oil exports will help us to resist America's pressure." 

