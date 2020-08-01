World

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

01 August 2020 - 10:32 By afp
Duke (not him in the photo) was on Twitter for more than a decade, amassing more than 50,000 followers and just weeks ago tweeted his support for US President Donald Trump.
Duke (not him in the photo) was on Twitter for more than a decade, amassing more than 50,000 followers and just weeks ago tweeted his support for US President Donald Trump.
Image: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Twitter confirmed on Friday that it has banned the account of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke for violating its policy against promoting violence.

Duke was on Twitter for more than a decade, amassing more than 50,000 followers and just weeks ago tweeted his support for US President Donald Trump.

"The account... has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter rules on hateful conduct," a spokeswoman for the platform told AFP.

"This enforcement action is in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links."

Twitter policies cited in the action prohibit promoting violence or threatening attacks on people based on religion, race or ethnicity.

Pressure has mounted on Twitter and other social media to prevent their use as megaphones for violent rhetoric amid protests in the US against racial inequality.

Twitter recently removed more than 7,000 accounts linked to the far right "QAnon" movement over abuse and harassment concerns, saying it will limit the spread of conspiracy theories.

Members of the collective believe -- with no credible evidence -- that the US has been ruled for decades by a Satan-worshipping anti-Trump global elite, including Hollywood stars and the so-called "deep state."

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm," Twitter said at the time.

The FBI has identified QAnon as a potential domestic terrorism threat, according to US media.

READ MORE:

US white supremacist who lynched black man to be executed

An avowed white supremacist convicted of a notorious racist murder -- chaining a black man to the back of a pickup truck and dragging him to his ...
News
1 year ago

Black teen identifies with KKK, says 'white is right'

Treasure Richards says she knows she's white because she has a great life.
News
1 year ago

Racism and redemption: Virginia blackface row stirs painful past

Can a politician be forgiven for racist behavior from the past?
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. SANDF smokers face disciplinary action after Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  2. Leaked document reveals new proposals for 2020 school calendar South Africa
  3. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa
  4. 'Alcohol is everywhere, but expensive': lockdown's leaky prohibition South Africa
  5. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X