Isaias to be near hurricane strength when it reaches Carolinas

03 August 2020 - 08:39 By Reuters
Palm trees bend in the winds preceding Hurricane Isaias in Miami Beach, Florida, US August 1, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Liza Feria

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to be near hurricane strength when it reaches the Carolinas, with some weakening forecast after it makes landfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

Isaias was located about 50 miles (80 km) east of Cape Canaveral, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the NHC said.

"Slow weakening is forecast after Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas and moves across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region late Monday and Tuesday," the Miami-based weather forecaster said. 

Residents fill and collect sand bags before the expected arrival of Hurricane Isaias in Doral, Florida, US July 31, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Liza Feria

